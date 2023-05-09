GOSHEN — An otherwise standard Goshen School Board meeting became heated and polarizing Monday night — and not just from the audience which packed the meeting room.
New school board member Ryan Glick presented a list of questions to his fellow board members on what he deemed issues of transparency, focusing on the district’s alleged Equity and Inclusion Committee, and the possibility of a referendum.
The question of the district’s transparency was exacerbated thanks, in large part, to the undercover video produced by Accuracy in Media which circulated April 12, wherein the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Tracey Noe claimed the district changed the categorization of an “Equity and Inclusion Committee” to a work group, to avoid certain public concern.
The following day, the district issued a press release following the release of the video. GCS Superintendent Steve Hope explained asserted in the release that the undercover reporters took Noe’s comments out of context, and that the district does not teach CRT, but that Noe would be placed on administrative leave for “mispresenting Goshen Community Schools”
On April 20, Public Affairs for Accuracy in Media Kevin McVicker emailed The Goshen News stating they would release the full footage of the video if the school corporation apologized for the accusation.
At Monday’s board meeting, Hope read a lengthy statement where he addressed, among several topics, concerns about the video and Noe’s relationship to it.
“The only thing Mrs. Noe is guilty of is making sure every student has quality resources, a guaranteed literacy curriculum, and outstanding teaching,” Hope read in his statement. “Few have done more to ensure that every third grader in Goshen is reading on grade level than Mrs. Noe. Missing from that video clip was an emphatic statement from Mrs. Noe that we do not teach CRT and that we only concentrate on the Indiana standards. Of course, including those statements would have been truthful and transparent and not feeding the flames of divisive politics.”
Hope’s statement was timely in that two hours prior, the board room was packed as those looking to support one side of the issue or the other, waited for the regular May meeting of the Goshen School Board of Trustees to begin. Over a dozen people spoke during public comment, some speaking on the general value of diversity regardless of whether the committee existed or not, and others concerned with the possibility that the committee was kept secret for nefarious reasons.
Later on, board member Glick added his voice to the crowd, reading from the list of questions he compiled directed at the administration and his fellow board members, and the tension in the room continued to expand.
“My issue here is transparency,” he said. “If this is a good thing, then it’s a good thing but we should be open and transparent about it.”
“I’m not coming here opposed to people because they look brown, or because they look yellow or any other color, or because of what nationality they come from,” he added. “I think you can be opposed to an equity and inclusion agenda because you support people from those countries and you want the absolute best for them.”
During the public comment earlier in the meeting, resident Terry Hartman had explained to the board that he’d requested records on the alleged equity and inclusion committee and had been told by Hope that the district had no such records for any work group or committee like it, despite Noe’s alleged comment on the video. Board policy is to not respond to speakers of public comment, so no response was offered to Hartman during the public comment remark.
However, Glick also questioned the existence of the committee during his time speaking.
“I’m not saying even at this point that that group is wrong,” he asserted. “I’m asking whether it was covered up — whether it was changed by Goshen Community Schools.”
Hope told him he would provide him answers, but did not readily offer them, to which Glick requested that the answer be presented at a public meeting.
Normally a quiet board member, Maria Sanchez Schirch, spoke up during the meeting, asking how Glick’s concern helped or was relevant to education. Her assertion of the lack of relevance of the discussion was marginally ignored.
Glick went on to ask what, specifically, about Noe’s comment was misrepresentative of the district that caused her to be put on administrative leave and also questioned why the district did not hold an emergency board meeting to discuss with community members what happened following the video — citing that Elkhart Community Schools did.
“It’s a big deal to be brought up on national news,” he said.
Glick also asked about the March board meeting, where the board presented a financial report that indicated an estimated loss in revenue of nearly $8.7 million per year and presented a continued referendum in the future as a possible way to approach the shortfall. Glick claimed that through board conversations, he believed the board had a consensus on the need for a future referendum, and that board vice president Bradd Weddell said he found it “ironic” that they were discussing the referendum when it was years away but still asked Hope to present on it.
Weddell claimed that Glick, and others who Glick said he spoke with, took his question out of context.
“The intent was that we needed to have a review of where our financial stats were, and there could be multiple options that exist in that,” Weddell said. “An option is always going to be a referendum, and I think no one would disagree — that has to be an option. We would be irresponsible of the tax dollars if we do not continually have financial health updates of our district. … We need to be presented the facts, and the meeting in March was the first presentation of some of that information. I have made zero decisions whatsoever about what the future could be. This is still very much a listening phase.”
Weddell told him that no decision has been made, and the current referendum remains on the books for over two years.
“It was not the intent of my ask, whatsoever that a referendum was the foregone conclusion,” Weddell said. “I’ll be the first to admit, I want to avoid a referendum at all costs, and I have no problem saying that, but it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be something to be discussed.”
CONFLICT AMONG COLLEAGUES
The conversation between Glick and Weddell quickly became heated from there.
“I agree that it should be discussed,” Glick said, “My question is merely because we’ve had a crisis of transparency, being portrayed, yes even in the news and publicly, why was it implied that the discussion had not already occurred? I mean, we have an email stating consensus was pretty much reached to move forward on the referendum in January. I would like to know why is it being implied that just coming to us, and why are we hiding it?”
Weddell offered a response.
“I don’t think we’re hiding a single thing here,” he said. “And I’m kind of curious why you can’t just ask a question of a board member. You haven’t once reached out and asked a single question to me directly about this, have you? Have you?”
“No, because you’ve avoided every question I’ve asked,” Glick responded.
“I do not believe that is true,” Weddell said. “I think I was the first one to reach out to you and tried to set things up with you.”
“I’m asking these questions because I believe we have a crisis of transparency ...,” Glick said.
Weddell interjected, “Well, let’s be transparent. You have not asked the question of me ...”
Glick cut in, “OK, I did not ask you that particular question.”
At that point, Hope stepped in, stating that the original email that spawned Weddell’s question came from him, so it should be his responsibility to answer it. He confirmed Weddell’s explanation, stating, “The consensus to move forward was the consensus to move forward with the referendum was one possibility, not the only possibility.”
Glick then asked him if he felt the way the referendum has been handled has been open and transparent up to today.
“As anybody might imagine, it’s not easy to have seven bosses,” Hope said, “Although I will say this board has been great to work with, but having seven bosses requires a lot of communicating, a lot of discussion, a lot of time gathering to see what direction do we want to go? That information needs to be shared amongst ourselves first, until we decide a direction, until we decide a plan of action for what happens. I can’t have that discussion with every single person in Goshen before I have it with the school board. That’s the way that every superintendent in Indiana, every superintendent in America works, and until recently, that’s the way I worked. That’s your answer.”
Glick argued that the presentation in March implied that the referendum was the recommendation.
“The issue here is, I’m just trying to deal with transparency because I feel like we’ve had a crisis of it,” Glick said. “As we go forward, as a board member, I would like to see transparency in our communications with the public. If we have nothing to hide, if these are the good decisions to make, then let’s make them publicly, and let’s talk about them publicly. That’s my request.”
“And that was step one, was to have that initial presentation so that we could hear feedback from the community,” Weddell responded. “That has started the conversation. That has started a lot of the conversation. Many of the people in this room are here because of the first part. That is the intention of that. You can continue to believe that there’s already some preconceived decision but that is the furthest from the truth.”
HOPE’S HOPE
Following the discussion, Hope read a statement.
“Before I get into anything that I have to say, I would just like to say that it has been an absolute pleasure working with this board until recently,” Hope said. “We have six members who have done nothing but put their heart and soul into making sure Goshen Community Schools is a better place. Thank you for your service to Goshen.”
Also before reading the statement, Hope also thanked teachers and staff members, acknowledging that this week is Teacher Appreciation Week. He asked the community to write to any teacher that made a difference in their lives, or the lives of their children to let them know how they made a difference in their lives.
In response to several comments made during the public comment portion of the meeting, Hope also reminded taxpayers that the district’s tax rate has not changed, but that tax rates have likely gone up due to an increase in assessed valuation of property.
In his statement, Hope said he’s worked hard to keep politics out of the school setting, but it keeps returning.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are part of any organization’s success,” he wrote. “These are elements central to any good school. Some, in an effort to undermine public education, have tried to assign new meanings to these words, or even weaponize these words. Diversity is simply a fact. We serve a diverse community. We want to celebrate and honor this diversity. Whereas diversity is a fact, inclusion is an act. We want every student in Goshen Community Schools to feel welcome, feel safe, feel supported and grow and thrive in our schools.
“We want every student to have a classroom connection and an extra-curricular or co-curricular connection because we know that students who are connected to school will do better in school. Equity is our goal. We want every student to have the support needed to succeed. These supports will vary from student to student and from grade to grade. (I want to say this with emphasis:) There is no agenda within Goshen Community Schools other than an unwavering commitment to helping all of our students succeed.
“I’m often asked why I stay in education, within the current political climate, and the constant barrage of negativity, death threats … The question is certainly understandable, and the answer is simple. I say this to you, Goshen college students entering our profession — these are the most exciting times to be in education. We know more about how students learn, we know how brains grow, how brains learn, and I am thrilled to be with a team of educators here in Goshen who understand this and the research-based best practices that go along. So please hit the pause button on politics, let’s all come together to give the best to our students.”