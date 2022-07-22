Indiana has a surplus of $6.1 billion, according to an announcement made Friday by state officials. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to distribute $225 payments to taxpayers for “inflationary relief.” This will cost the state about $1 billion, which Holcomb said was affordable, AP reported. The payments could be approved during a special legislative session that begins July 25. Do you think Indiana legislators should approve the $225 inflationary relief payments?

