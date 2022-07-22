GOSHEN — There was no production of hazmat materials in the fire on the Norfolk Southern trail that caught fire by Lowes in Goshen early Friday morning.
Goshen Fire Battalion Chief Scott McDowell said the fire was caused due to a runaway turbo issue with the powerplant of the locomotive engine. The call came to the station at 7:02 a.m.
A representative from Norfolk Southern helped to direct firefighters from Goshen, assisted by Concord, Harrison and Jefferson, on how to keep the engine cool as it burned the remainder of the oil in the exhaust system.
No injuries were reported from the train fire and tracks have reopened, according to Norfolk Southern’s safety crew, McDowell said. He added that the locomotive that caught fire will be transported to the company’s Pennsylvania maintenance station, although it could remain on the tracks for several hours.