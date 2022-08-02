GOSHEN — The bicycle trail that runs into Kercher Road will be closed while lane restrictions are in place on Kercher Aug. 8-Sept. 3.
The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety approved the lane restriction on Kercher and closure of the trail during their meeting Monday. The work is part of the Kercher Road Storm Sewer Crossing Project.
The board also approved the partial closure of Wilden Avenue from Tuesday through Thursday this week. The Utilities crew is disconnecting utilities at four homes that are being demolished.
The eastbound lane of Jefferson Street will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday of this week for utility connections at 114 W. Jefferson St.
A lane restriction was approved for Chicago Avenue from this Tuesday through Aug. 12 for installation of fiber conduit by TCS Communications.
Board members approved and authorized the mayor to sign an indemnity agreement with Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. to use vacant city property at 908 N. Fifth St. for construction staging.
Three parking spaces were approved to be used as a staging area for a contractor filling a vault under the stairs of City Hall and then rebuilding the steps.
Board members approved an agreement with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. to provide staking for the construction of North Indiana Avenue recycling drop-off site at a cost of $7,200.
Board members also:
• Approved and executed an agreement with Newbury Construction Co. LLC for the installation of a metal roof at Goshen Municipal Airport Hangar B at a cost of $33,935.
• Approved and executed an agreement with OJS Building Services Inc. for heating, venting and air conditioning planned maintenance for the Goshen Police & Courts building at a cost of $7,880 and for the Goshen Police Training Facility at a cost of $7,300.
• Approved right of entry agreements with landowners for a stormwater project being done in The Crossing subdivision.
• Approved a change order in the amount of $1,938 to allow HRP Construction Inc., South Bend, to remove a catch basin and plug two pipes at West Goshen Crossing subdivision, increasing the project cost by .14% to $1,368,029.
• Approved the promotions of Paige Hershberger and Kaleb Rucker to patrol officers effective Tuesday.
• Approved the promotions of the following firefighters to private first class — Michael Fairfield, Daniel Krutz and Timothy Perry.
• Approved the placement of a welcome week banner on Main Street for returning Goshen College students Aug. 12-Sept. 4.
• Accepted easements from 510 Apple LLC, located on the north side of Kercher Road, and Waterford Commons Business Park LLC, located on the south side of Kercher Road.