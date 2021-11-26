GOSHEN — Black Friday shoppers came out to local stores as more of a tradition this year than for those pre-pandemic sale blowouts.
Elkhart resident Martha Ramos and her husband had just started shopping at around 9:30 a.m. at Kohl’s, instead of the usual 6 a.m.
“It’s not the same,” she said.
With online sales and earlier start times, the excitement of early morning deals really isn’t there but, she said, they wanted to come out and shop regardless.
Fifteen-year-old Lilly Ganczak of Bristol was experiencing her first Black Friday outing with mom Amanda.
“She’s 15 and I’ve never taken her,” Amanda said with a laugh. “I decided to take her this morning. I usually avoid the crowds.”
They had gone into Kohl’s and managed to come out with a couple of large shopping bags, having only spent $44.
Amanda said Kohl’s wasn’t as busy as in previous years.
Lilly wanted to mostly shop for her friends. And she and her mom were planning on having coffee, spending the morning together, getting home by noon and then decorating their home.
Compared to other years, Amanda said the stores were less crowded.
“And actually people are being very kind,” she said. “People are just, I think, glad to be out. The line was fine. I’m very sympathetic to the people working because I know it’s hard to work on holidays.”
As a nurse, she’s worked a number of holidays over the years.
“People are moving through kindly,” she said. She was concerned about the opposite happening, “but so far so good.”
A Black Friday shopping tradition continued for Angie and Ella Jarrett and friend Alexa Saylor, all of Warsaw.
The trio has gone every year except last.
“It’s pretty low key,” Angie said about this year’s shopping.
Pre-pandemic they were the people who lined up at midnight for early morning deals.
This year, they started at 9 a.m., she said.
“It’s more of a tradition thing for us,” Amanda said. “They still have some good deals, but they run them all week long, too, instead of the one-day thing. I mean there are a few that are specials today, but it’s like an all-week thing now.”
Ella has been going with mom for three years.
“I think it was a little less crowded,” she said. As for deals, Ella has been looking online and she and her mom look through the fliers.
Saylor is a longtime friend and has been Black Friday shopping with Amanda for six-plus years.
She agreed with the others that this year the stores were not as busy.
“It’s a fun experience and we enjoy each others’ company,” Amanda said.
Elizabeth Green and Alex Guzman, both of Goshen, started their shopping early — at 5:30 Friday morning.
Shopping was going well for them.
Green said there was one item they wanted that she couldn’t find.
“We kind of go every year to see what it’s going to be like,” Guzman said.
“We didn’t see any fights this year,” Green added.
“It was actually really calm this year from what we saw,” Guzman said. Even at 5:30 a.m. at Walmart, people were behaving.
And from what he could tell, items were still in stock.
“So it wasn’t too crazy,” he said.
“Most of it had already been on sale online anyways,” Green said. And some of the deals weren’t really deals. Green said that she got her XBox Series S two or three years ago for the same price or $50 less than what it is being sold at right now.
“It seems like even over the past couple of years like stuff doesn’t even go on sale anymore,” Guzman said. “They just mark it up beforehand. So they put it on sale at the normal price it was four months ago if you were paying attention and then it’s on sale now — no it’s not. It was never on sale. This is just the price it should be.”
One of the other goals for the day was a nap, and then they were expecting to play some board games and watch movies.
In downtown Goshen at Fables Bookstore, Christopher Nesbit and son Alexander were perusing the book aisles Friday morning and ended up making a purchase. They planned on following that up with stops at Shirley’s Popcorn, Reverie and a couple of boutiques.
Nesbit said he was shopping downtown because he was looking for more personal items — “just unique (items) that you don’t find in department stores or big box stores.”
Also shopping at Fables was Nick Miller Good.
While sitting in one of the chairs reading “The Little Engine That Could” to his son, 2-year-old Theo, Miller Good explained, “We just came out this morning” for Black Friday shopping. “(Theo’s) mom and aunts are going to do some more shopping,” he said. “We’re just stopping in for a quick read some books and look at the other stuff here. … We just wanted to get outside and see what was happening.”
