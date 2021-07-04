NAPPANEE — Before the fireworks light shows for the Fourth of July, families and fans took in the thunder of tractor engines in Nappanee this weekend.
The Power From the Past club hosted truck and tractor pulls, along with dirt drag racing at The Barns of Nappanee on Saturday. Crowds watched from the grandstands as drivers from local and regional communities tested their tractors’ mettle, hauling sleds on the dirt track at the venue. The event featured a range of vehicles, including antique tractors and heavy-duty tractors, as well as pickup trucks.
Steve Kurtz was among the families in the stands for the tractor pulls in the afternoon. He had gone with his son-in-law and two grandsons to check out the power on display. The experience was a first for the boys, aged 4 and 8, he said.
Kurtz enjoyed the competition, including picking sides to root for, such as red tractors over green tractors, or different brands.
“Watch the tires bend and listen to the power of the engine,” Kurtz said of what was cool about the event. “Everybody has their favorite colors. Everybody has their favorite tractor.”
Drag races were set to follow in the evening at the track.
Food carts and picnic tables were also set up for people to snack and watch the pulls go down.
The event was one of several Power From the Past plans to host this year.
The group’s schedule includes a Harvest Day event, focusing on the history of wheat harvesting, sometime in July. Another tractor and truck pull is set for Sept. 10 and 11, while an antique tractor, engine and toy show is scheduled for Sept. 16–18.
