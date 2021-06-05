Tractor-trailer driver dies following Toll Road crash

HOWE — Police believe a truck driver was using a phone leading up to a crash that claimed his life and injured his son near Howe.
Michael Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona, died late Friday night at a hospital in Fort Wayne, the Indiana State Police said in a news release Saturday.
He was critically injured when the tractor-trailer he drove rear-ended a truck driven by Ben Tehrani, Brentwood, California, while traffic was backed up due to construction near the 118 mile marker around 5 p.m. Friday. A tractor-trailer driven by Elvis Maksuti, Waukegan, Illinois, was also struck in the crash, police said.
Lohman was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, and police said he later died while undergoing surgery.
Lohman’s 12-year-old son, who was a passenger in his truck, was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for a minor injury. Police said the boy has since been reunited with his mother.
Tehrani was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to be checked for a neck injury, the release shows.
Maksuti did not report any injuries, just damage to the trailer of his vehicle.
Investigators found the primary cause of the crash was distracted driving through the use of a mobile phone, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.