HOWE — A tractor-trailer crash claimed the driver’s life and caused an acid spill which shut down part of the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County for several hours.
The vehicle driven by Omar Pleasont, 35, of Portage, struck the center median and rolled over near the 129 mile marker near Howe around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Amid the crash, Pleasont’s cab had flipped onto its top in one of the lanes, while the tanker he was hauling separated, overturned and began spilling hydrochloric acid in the median, according to the release.
When police arrived, they found Pleasont dead in the cab, but couldn’t immediately pull his body from the vehicle, according to police. The spill also posed a danger, which resulted in the evacuation of the nearby area and the closure of the Toll Road around the site. LaGrange County firefighters and emergency management staff coordinated the hazardous materials cleanup with a team from Response Management Services, the release shows.
The spill was cleaned by shortly after 2 a.m., police said, and emergency responders were able to get to the semi cab to remove Pleasont’s body from it.
The overall crash cleanup continued for about an hour, with the Toll Road reopening around 3 a.m. However, the eastbound left lane remained closed for several more hours after that while crash clean-up continued. The lane reopened later in the morning.
