Towels a need for Elkhart homeless shelter

ELKHART — With the weather cooling down, more and more people in the community are turning to homeless shelters to meet their needs.
“Most of the time we’re screaming for blankets and pillows but now, we’re doing okay,” Executive Director of Faith Mission Ross Swihart explained. “It may seem pretty simplistic but towels are something that is a constant need.”
A few weeks ago, Pulse FM put together a blanket and pillow drive for them, and Polar Express, and Lifeline hosted a Christmas Drive for them as well, filling almost a full box truck.
On Dec. 8, there were 77 individuals in Faith Mission’s programs, with 42 men, 9 women, 16 individuals in family units, three people in tiny shelters, and six people in tiny homes, but the emergency night shelter, which finished renovation and opened in 2021, saw 57 individuals, with 37 men and 20 women.
“Our numbers through Covid dropped, but now they’re back up to pre-Covid numbers,” Swihart said. “If we get a Northern blast of air, we see our numbers spike.”
It’s a common trend throughout the year. Winter months always lead to higher admission to the shelter.
“You have people that are transitioning from one place to another for whatever reason sometimes but in cold weather, if people were sleeping in their cars, they can get away with it sometimes, but as it gets colder…” Swihart added.
In the wintertime, they’ll generally see 100 to 150 individuals on any given night, including winter amnesty.
During winter amnesty, the emergency shelter keeps a room available throughout the day and Swihart said oftentimes, if people don’t have a job or anywhere to be that day, they’ll stay onsite.
As a result, the shelter feeds, beds and cares for more people during the cold months, and does its best to prepare ahead of time for the need, with organizations hosting coat drives, blanket drives, and food drives to support the cause.
“There’s always general needs that all of us need,” he said. “There’s hygiene products likes toothpaste, deodorant. There’s always those type of needs that we have as an organization to hand out. Once people are in tiny homes and in longer-term programs, their lives are more stabilized and some of them might have jobs and are getting their own stuff, but the ones coming in on the front end are the ones, especially when you’re dealing with the overnight emergency shelter, that’s rotating every night.”
In addition to towels, Faith Mission is always in need of hygiene essentials. To learn more, visit thefaithmission.org.