GOSHEN — The city of Goshen Parks and Recreation Department hosted a “Touch-a-Truck” to bring smiles to both city officials and members of the community at Shanklin Park on Saturday.
The event was described by organizers as a creative way for the city to build a connection between the departments of the city and community members. With representatives from almost every city department, it allows an opportunity to educate residents on what tools the city has to provide services to the community.
“It is a city event,” said city of Goshen Recreation Supervisor Kimberlee Stephens. “The kids can get in the trucks. Do the horns and the lights. The first hour of the event every year is a sensory-free hour for kids who may have a sensitivity to sounds, lights, sirens, or things like that. It's a completely free event every year. There’s a lot of interactive things to do at the different stations, not just the trucks."
She added that "kids can see different vehicles they may otherwise not see. So they are educated on what the vehicle looks like, what they do. Maybe they see a street sweeper in their neighborhood, but don’t know exactly what it does. So then they can come see it and understand it a little better. Get to know the police and fire. Learn about safety so there’s educational pieces there for the community.”
Among the vehicles on display are those from the Goshen Police Department.
“Its great community outreach,” said Goshen Police Department Assistant Chief Shawn Turner. “The fact that we get to see kids that we all know at this age, they all look at fire and policemen and they have dreams of maybe becoming one of those as they get older. This gives them a chance to get in some of those vehicles and play around a little bit and maybe make that dream come true later.”
And for the adult population, it gives city officials a chance to talk with the residents they serve.
“It helps us engage with the public and get to know the citizens and build a rapport with them,” Stephens said.
“Its cool that we get to see the community,” Turner stated. “We normally don’t get a chance to interact at this level. So when they all come out specifically to one spot it gives you a chance to see everybody and say hi to them and connect with them in a way we normally don’t get to.”