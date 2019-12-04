TOPEKA — The Topeka Volunteer Fire Department took time to honor several of its members at the department’s annual Christmas Banquet held Monday at Station 30.
Length of service awards were handed out to Nick Philley (5 years); with Stewart Bender, Gerald Hershberger and Kenny Miller each receiving 20-year awards.
First Responder of the Year honors went to Mark Webster. Devon Bontrager was named the 2019 Red Haggard Fireman of the Year. The department’s top award, named in honor of her late husband who served more than 40 years on the department, was presented by Doris Haggard.
Officers for 2020 are: Stewart Bender, chief; Adam Lambright, assistant chief; Brian Miller, captain; Devon Bontrager, rescue captain; Barry McDonald, lieutenant; Pat Martin, lieutenant; and Pete Kaufman, safety officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.