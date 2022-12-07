TOPEKA — The Topeka Volunteer Fire Department took time to honor several of its members at the department’s annual Christmas Banquet, which took place Friday evening at The Sylvan Cellars banquet hall in Rome City.
Length of service awards went out to Carl Miller and Josh Ponce for five years. Ten-year honorees were Michael Wingard, Harley Miller, and Justin Kauffman. Nate Sprunger and Greg Strawser were recognized for 20 years of service. Pete Kauffman was honored for 25 years of service.
First Responder of the Year for 2022 was Kevin Wright. Brian Miller was the recipient of 2022 Red Haggard Fireman of the Year. The department’s top annual award is given in memory of the late Red Haggard who served with the Topeka Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years. The award was presented by Red’s wife Doris Haggard
Officers for 2022 are Stewart Bender, Chief; Adam Lambright, Assistant Chief; Brian Miller, Captain; Devon Bontrager, Rescue Captain; Barry McDonald, Lieutenant; Harley Miller, Lieutenant; and Pat Martin, Safety Officer.
