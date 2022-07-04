TOPEKA — With two baseball games underway before noon at East Park, it was surely a patriotic July 4 in Topeka.
“It’s going good,” said Randy Porter of Cromwell Masonic Lodge, who was at a booth selling Elephant Ears, soda pop and other items at around 11:30 a.m. “We’re just getting started.”
With tractor pulls, a parade and other activities, hundreds took advantage of the warm weather to take part in the city’s July 4 events. A number of vendors were set up, selling Hawaiian Suave Ice and other items, and just about all activities were family friendly, including the The Punch & Judy Mousetrap Puppets, MCeed by Guy Thompson, comedy juggler LaMar Yoder and others.
“I just wish the wind would calm down,” Yoder said after finishing a juggling set.
Jasper ZeBelle, of ZeBelle’s concessions, worked at their booth.
“Today’s been a slow start but it’ll get there,” he said. “It’s a really good festival.”
Morningstar Ministries, out of LaGrange, had a booth set up to sell tacos and other food items.
“So good, so far,” said Rafael Flores of Morningstar. “We’ve done this for the last 10 years.”
Wilmer Yoder is with Goldenstar Kettle Korn, who also had a booth.
“Most of the corn gets popped after the parade,” he noted.
Vernon Miller is the produce manager of the Save-A Lot market in downtown Topeka, just a few blocks from the events. He said business that morning was “steady.”
“They’ve been coming and going all morning,” Miller noted. “Everybody is buying ice.”