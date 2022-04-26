TOPEKA — Alissa McDonald was named the new principal for Topeka Elementary School at the Westview School Board meeting on April 14. She will succeed current Topeka Elementary School Principal Becky Siegel as she moves into retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
McDonald, a reading interventionist and instructional coach, has been an educator for 11 years.
McDonald said she gets her love for education from her parents, who were educators throughout her childhood. As a teenager, she found that she loved helping children.
“I just find my joy when I’m around little kids, watching them learn and develop and light up over things they’re excited about,” she said.
McDonald worked as a fifth-grade teacher and a second-grade teacher, before moving to Topeka and being a kindergarten teacher and eventually reading interventionist and instructional coach. She’s been at the school for the last nine years.
“They truly embrace their people and make sure that everybody succeeds,” she said. “There’s nowhere else I want to be. There’s nowhere else I want to work.”
It hasn’t always been that way for McDonald, though.
Originally from Van Wert, Ohio, McDonald moved to the area for her husband, who is from Shipshewana.
“The first few years, I wasn’t convinced that this is where I wanted to stay forever,” she admitted.
Over time though, she fell in love with the Westview area community.
“This district cares for its people — the students, the staff, the community, all of it,” McDonald said. “It cares for the success of the kids beyond just test scores. We want to make sure that our students are developed socially, emotionally, and academically so that they’re ready to take on the world when it comes time for graduation. Really, kids can’t slip by here unseen. We know our kids and we make sure they’re as successful as they can be.”
A mother of three, McDonald has two children already enrolled at Topeka Elementary.
“This is home, and this is where my heart is, and where I plan to be until I retire, like Mrs. Siegel," she said. "It’s really a unique place to live and work in a really great way.”
McDonald has been working with Siegel as she nears retirement to ensure a smooth transition.
“I want to build upon the great things already happening here, but I also want to change and freshen up some things that we’ve done for a while,” McDonald said. “Not because I think they’re bad or anything. I think [next year] will be a good year for changes.”
“It’s been my dream job to lead this school,” she added. “I love this staff, the students, the community. This is home to me and where I want to be. It was kind of a no-brainer for me.”
McDonald will begin her role as principal of Topeka Elementary School in the 2022-23 school year.
