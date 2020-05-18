TOPEKA — A volunteer firefighter with the Topeka Fire Department is up and alert at a hospital in Indianapolis after he was injured during a weekend fire and rescued.
As fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze at Beauty and the Bull Bar and Grill, two firefighters became trapped by flames that had flared in the eatery’s attic near Wolcottville. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the ceiling to pull the two out.
“It definitely could’ve turned out a lot worse. He has a long road of recovery ahead of him, but he’s around,” said Topeka Fire Chief Stewart Bender.
The names of the firefighters hadn't been released as of Monday evening.
The department led the response to the fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Beauty and the Bull, 5935 S. 075 West between Messick and Hackenburg lakes, had closed about an hour-and-a-half earlier due to power problems.
“They were having electrical issues out there earlier that day. All the fire was contained up into the attic,” Bender said.
A post on the business’ Facebook page states one of the main breakers blew, which cut off power to the restaurant. An electrician was called out to look at the problem.
Bender said someone outside apparently noticed smoke coming from a vent and emergency crews were called. Customers and staff at the site at the time had evacuated safely, the Facebook post indicated.
During the response, the two firefighters had gone into the restaurant’s attic to try and find the source of the fire. But a problem arose.
“The one firefighter’s air pack actually was tangled up in a bunch of the electrical wire and TV cable,” Bender said.
As he tried to free himself and head back to the ground floor, smoke filled the attic leading to a flash.
“It got to the point where it got hot enough, and all of it ignited around him,” Bender said.
On the floor, Bender could hear the firefighter’s personal alert safety system ringing, but he couldn’t pinpoint exactly where the two were upstairs.
He said he radioed the other firefighter to tap on the ceiling to lead crews to their location.
“There were two layers of drywall, so they couldn’t punch through themselves, which they were trying,” Bender said.
Crews located the two trapped firefighters above the dining area. A hole was cut in the ceiling, and the two were pulled down, according to Bender.
The one firefighter was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis with third-degree burns to his hands and second-degree burns to his back, Bender said. The other was treated at the scene by medics and released.
Bender said he spoke to the hospitalized firefighter over the weekend as he continued to receive medical treatment.
“I talked to him (Sunday) morning,” Bender said. “He was doing a lot better pain wise.”
The fire was brought under control around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Crews from the Johnson Township and Orange Township fire departments provided assistance.
The state fire marshal’s department is investigating the cause of the fire.
On Facebook, a post on the Beauty and the Bull’s page indicated plans to repair the building and return to business. The fire started about a week after the state allowed restaurants to re-open on a limited basis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOUSE FIRE IN GOSHEN
Meanwhile, a fire heavily damaged an apartment house in Goshen last week, leaving the people inside without homes.
Goshen firefighters responded to the blaze at 708 E. Reynolds St. shortly after 10:40 p.m. Friday. The house had been converted into three apartments, said chief fire inspector Scott Thomas.
The fire had started on the first floor, Thomas said, but he wasn’t sure in which unit.
One of the tenants had noticed a problem and alerted tenants in the other apartments. They all escaped safely without injury, Thomas said. He didn’t know the exact number of people who were in the building when the fire started.
Giving a rough approximation, Thomas estimated the fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes or so. The building was heavily damaged by fire and water to the extent it became structurally unsound, Thomas said.
The safety issue has slowed the investigation into the fire’s cause as Thomas said investigators haven’t been able to go inside yet.
The fire’s intensity also resulted in some exposure damage to the garage of a house next door at Reynolds and 10th streets.
