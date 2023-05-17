TOPEKA — A new walking path is now open to the public at the corner of West Lake and Morrow Street. The walking path is around the pond.
Stewart Bender, town manager for the last five years, said that this project comes from the town’s five-year master plan. He explained that the path is open and final touches will be done in the coming weeks.
“The new walking path has been completed," he said. "Final grading and grass seeding will be in the next couple weeks weather permitting. [The] path is open now.”
Bender said the new walking path was necessary and requested by the community. He is excited to see the community out walking the path as it starts to warm up.
“New walking paths are ADA-complaint," Bender added. "Many people use these trails daily and will provide a much cleaner walking surface than the old trail that was in need of replacement.”
The agencies behind the planning of the new walking path include the Parks Department, Town Council and Redevelopment Council.
Bender hopes community members will visit the local parks and see all that they have to offer.
“People will continue to get out and enjoy the park and the different activities we have at the park,” he said. “There are several benches along path to set and enjoy outdoors. Also, restrooms located on south end of pavilion.”
“We also have a new playground surface going in which should be completed in the next few weeks depending on the weather,” Bender said.
He explained that the cost for this project came out to $1,194,987.56 which is all local funds. The total includes the new pavilion and playground surface also.
“The new playground surface is located beside the new pavilion," he said. "It is also called poured-in-place soft rubber flooring. They hope to be in to complete the rubber surface in the next two weeks.”
For more information on the walking paths, playground or rental options visit topeka-in.gov or call 260-593-2300.