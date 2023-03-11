Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Michigan... Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting St. Joseph MI, Branch and Elkhart Counties. .Recent snowmelt will prolong minor flooding along the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Expect minor flooding of the Scidmore Park picnic facilities in Three Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM EST Saturday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&