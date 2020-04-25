After a 26-day stay at the hospital, Tom Schermerhorn is finally home.
The West Noble High School Athletic Director was released from Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne Saturday. He had been there since March 30 as he battled COVID-19.
“I just felt like I was put right in the middle of it,” said Schermerhorn of the disease. “What I found out is people are good; people are really, really good. They just want to help everybody, and we’re at a point right now where we need good things to happen in our communities. There’s been a lot of loss.
“Maybe I was able to give some people an opportunity for something to get excited about.”
After initially being put on a ventilator, Schermerhorn gradually improved over the span of the past few weeks. He was taken off the ventilator April 8 and taken out of the ICU April 10. He still spent 15 days in the hospital after that recovering from the disease.
In the past week, Schermerhorn was able to start having phone conversations with his family. On Thursday, the family stood outside his hospital window and took a photo with him. It was the first time Schermerhorn had been able to see his family since being taken to the hospital.
Schermerhorn thought he was just going home Saturday, but that was not the case. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot at West Noble High School to celebrate Schermerhorn returning home. The family had a police escort through the parking lot as people stood outside their cars and celebrated.
“I had no idea; I just thought we were coming home,” Schermerhorn said. “We were just coming back from Fort Wayne at that time, so I thought we were just coming home. We live about a mile behind the school, so that’s kind of where I thought we were just going.”
The community support overwhelmed Schermerhorn.
“It’s, honestly, so humbling,” Schermerhorn said. “I don’t know why things have worked out the way that they have; this whole journey has been unreal.”
Schermerhorn said he wasn’t feeling well the week of March 23, but didn’t think he was showing any symptoms of the coronavirus. His memory after that, though, is spotty.
“I don’t know if I felt terrible, but I just know things went downhill really quick,” Schermerhorn said. “There’s a lot of blanks that I still have to fill in because I really don’t know. From my standpoint, that’s kind of the scary part. Scary for my wife, for my kids; they had to go into quarantine for a few weeks. Just thankful that I don’t think any of them came down with it.”
News of Schermerhorn’s status was broken on March 31 by Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell. Schermerhorn’s daughter, Maddie, is a freshman on the Boilermakers’ team. Thousands of words of encouragement and prayers poured in for Schermerhorn on social media from there.
“I’ve totally bought into the fact that God put people in my life the last three weeks that were there for a reason,” Schermerhorn said. “It’s pretty humbling and overwhelming.”
The West Noble AD has a new sense of gratitude towards everyone on the frontlines fighting this disease.
“It’s just reminded me how selfless people are,” Schermerhorn said. “It was never about me. We’re just at a point in time, with our world right now, that people are scared. Three weeks ago, I respected this virus, but I didn’t fit the criteria of someone who I thought whose life would change because of it.
“What I found out — between our police officers and our EMTs and nurses and our therapists — they’re doing it every day. They don’t have to do it, but they choose to. I’m humbled that people would put themselves out there. … People are so good. There are everyday people that are being so selfless with their lives. That’s the part that I’ve walked away from, thinking, ‘Wow, that’s awesome that they’re doing this every day and they’re still doing this every day.’”
