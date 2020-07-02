An Indiana Toll Road maintenance worker died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle as he performed work outside of his maintenance truck.
Witnesses called the Indiana State Police and reported a crash that had occurred on the Toll Road near the 81.5-mile marker eastbound in St. Joseph County around 1:50 p.m. According to a news release from ISP, callers said the incident involved a white SUV that possibly struck a pedestrian before it continued off the road and rolled over in a ditch.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper Andrew Inczauskis indicates an ITRCC maintenance worker had parked his red maintenance truck on the right shoulder on the Toll Road with emergency lights activated. The maintenance worker exited his vehicle and was sweeping debris from the right shoulder in front of his truck when a white 2010 Toyota Highlander that was traveling eastbound allegedly drove off the road to the right, side-swiped the maintenance truck and then struck the maintenance worker, killing him.
The Toyota continued off the roadway, rolled over and came to a final rest in the ditch on the south side of the road.
The driver of the Toyota, Charles Bellows, 70, of Wayzata, Minnesota, and his passenger, Deborah Bellows, 69, of Wayzata, were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with injuries that are believed to be minor, according to the ISP report.
The name of the maintenance worker was not released yet pending notification to family.
The crash investigation is ongoing but the use of alcohol and drugs is not suspected in the crash.
Indiana law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated, the ISP news release added. Highway maintenance vehicles are included under this law.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by Clay Territory Fire and EMS, the St. Joseph County Coroner, Tony’s Mobil, and ITRCC Maintenance.
