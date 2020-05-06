GOSHEN — In its first Together Goshen Day event, Goshen College set a goal to raise $125,000. Early in the day, however, it became clear donations would far surpass that goal.
The event was planned as a day dedicated to alumni memories and fundraising, according to college officials, which invited both alumni and employees to share photos that represent their memories and experiences at Goshen College. More than 150 photos were shared with the college and on social media using the hashtag #TogetherGoshenDay.
“Beyond the money, the memories and the photos that were shared were just so special,” Caleb Longenecker Fox, annual giving and advancement coordinator, and an organizer of Together Goshen Day, said. “It was really meaningful for everyone here on campus, in their homes and around the world.”
Now in its 125th year, Goshen College hoped fundraising throughout the day would bring in $125,000 in honor of the anniversary, however, according to Todd Yoder, vice president for institutional advancement, officials knew quickly the amount would be higher.
“We started the day, and we were hardly out of the gate and we were almost at goal,” Yoder said. “It was very clear that everybody was excited.”
When the $125,000 goal was met, organizers decided to raise the goal — and the stakes — by offering last-minute incentives for giving, college officials said. Several administrators and professors agreed to dye their hair purple at certain targets.
College President Rebecca Stoltzfus got in on the action as well, saying that when $250,000 was raised, she would go purple.
Donors continued giving throughout the day, nearly tripling the original goal.
“I’ve been looking for a reason to dye my hair purple for Goshen College, and this was a wonderful reason to do it,” Stoltzfus said.
By the end of the day, more than 1,200 donors gave a total $357,470 toward students and programs at Goshen College.
“We are reveling in the generosity, love and connection and everyone’s willingness to stand together with Goshen College,” Stoltzfus said. “It is a tremendous encouragement and we can’t thank everyone enough for standing with us and being part of our community.”
The original goal of $125,000 included a $60,000 matching gift from an alumnus and a final $15,000 gift from Stoltzfus and her husband, Kevin Miller.
“Our goal was to support and unite our community during these challenging times,” Stoltzfus said. “Our mission continues here at Goshen College as we stay connected to our students in this new and radical way right now.”
