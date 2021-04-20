WOLCOTTVILLE — A 1-year-old child was died after a truck drove over him at a property in Wolcottville Monday.
The boy, aged 15 months, was apparently behind a pickup truck as the driver backed up while at a home, 3560 S. 500 East, around 11:25 a.m., according to a news release by LaGrange County police.
The truck’s driver, Michael Norris of Montpelier, Ohio, told police he had delivered calves to the property. When he began to leave, Norris backed the truck up, but then struck the child, according to the release.
After police and emergency crews responded, the boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment. The child died from his injuries, there police said.
