ELKHART — Tickets for “Todd Rundgren: Unpredictable Tour” are on sale at the Lerner Box Office.
According to biographical information provided by The Lerner, born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, a '60s psychedelic group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, Runt.
Rundgren's production projects include albums by Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Psychedelic Furs, Meat Loaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad, and Hall and Oates. He also has composed the music for the hit film "Dumb and Dumber," as well as a number of television series, including "Pee Wee's Playhouse" and "Crime Story."
His autobiography “The Individualist,” was recently released and he is currently in the second year of the world's first hybrid concert/book tour highlighting music across his 50-plus-year career.
Rundgren will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. Tickets range from $39-$199 plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lerner Theatre at 574-293-4469 or visit www.thelerner.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.