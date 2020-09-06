Here are today's numbers:
Sept. 5
Elkhart County
- Positive cases — 5,8141, up 23
- Deaths — 99, zero new
- Unique individuals tested — 44,834, up 254
- 7-day positivity rate — 5.6%
- 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 11%
LaGrange County
Noble County
- Positive cases — 835, up 1
- Deaths — 31, zero new
- Unique individuals tested — 8,099, up 61
- 7-day positivity rate — 6.8%
- 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 7.6%
Kosciusko County
- Positive cases — 1,086, up 2
- Deaths — 17, zero new
- Unique individuals tested — 11,513, up 34
- 7-day positivity rate — 6.2%
- 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 9.7%
St. Joseph County
- Positive cases — 5,432, up 43
- Deaths — 95, zero new
- Unique individuals tested — 64,553, up 674
- 7-day positivity rate — 5%
- 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 6%
Marshall County
- Positive cases — 927, up 1
- Deaths — 23, zero new
- Unique individuals tested — 10,160, up 31
- 7-day positivity rate — 2%
- 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 7.2%
Statewide
- Positive cases — 99,804, up 851
- Deaths — 3,140, up 2
- New unique individuals tested — 18,615
- Positivity rate cumulative — 5.4%
- Daily positivity rate — 12.4%
- 7-day unique positivity rate — 7.4%
- Unique positivity rate cumulative — 8.8%
Goshen Schools
Thursday, Aug. 27-Wednesday, Sept. 2
Numbers are for students who are on campus throughout the week and not in the online academy.
Positive — 1 staff; 4 students
Quarantine — 9 staff; 66 students
Concord
These numbers are updated each Friday.
Concord Community Schools' dashboard shows that there are currently 3 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The positive numbers at each school include:
- Concord High School — 1
- Concord Junior High — 1
- Concord Intermediate — 0
- Concord East Side — 1
- Concord Ox Bow — 0
- Concord West Side — 0
- Concord South Side — 0
- District departments — 0
Goshen College
Goshen College's dashboard updated Sept. 4:
Students — 15 quarantined
Staff — 3 quarantined
**Goshen College explains on its dashboard that isolation is the term used for separation from other people when someone is known to be infected or are sick with COVID-19.
Quarantine is the term used for separation from other people when someone is not ill or known to be infected, but might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
LONG-TERM HEALTH CARE FACILITIES
These are totals as listed on the ISDH website and are updated each Wednesday.
As of Aug. 26.
Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen
- Residents positive — 39
- Resident deaths — 10
- Staff positive — 22
The Residence at Waterford Crossing, Goshen
- Residents positive — fewer than 5
- Resident deaths — 0
- Staff positive — 5
Waterford Crossing, Goshen
- Residents positive — fewer than 5
- Resident deaths — fewer than 5
- Staff positive — fewer than 5
Courtyard Healthcare, Goshen
- Residents positive — 25
- Resident deaths — 9
- Staff positive — 27
GreenHouse Village of Goshen
- Residents positive — 0
- Resident deaths — 0
- Staff positive — 0
Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa
- Residents positive — 14
- Resident deaths — fewer than 5
- Staff positive — fewer than 5
Woodland Manor, Elkhart
- Residents positive — fewer than 5
- Resident deaths — 0
- Staff positive — 0
Greenleaf Health Campus, Elkhart
- Residents positive — 46
- Resident deaths — 18
- Staff positive — 31
HHC-ASC East Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation, Elkhart
- Residents positive — fewer than 5
- Resident deaths — 0
- Staff positive — 5
Valley View Healthcare Center
- Residents positive — 0
- Resident deaths — 0
- Staff positive — 5
Hubbard Hill Estates
- Residents positive — 14
- Resident deaths — fewer than 5
- Staff positive — 16
HHC-ASC Elkhart Meadows
- Residents positive — 8
- Resident deaths — fewer than 5
- Staff positive — 15
HHC-ASC Riverside Village
- Residents positive — 43
- Resident deaths — 11
- Staff positive — fewer than 5
Elkhart Place
- Residents positive — fewer than 5
- Deaths — 0
- Staff positive — 0
Golden Living Center
- Residents positive — 0
- Deaths — 0
- Staff positive — fewer than 5
Hellenic Senior Living of Elkhart
- Residents positive — fewer than 0
- Deaths — 0
- Staff positive — 0
Eastlake Terrace
- Residents positive — fewer than 5
- Deaths — fewer than 5
- Staff positive — fewer than 5
****
According to the Indiana Department of Health, antigen cases and testing from the most recent 24-hour period will be included in the daily reports.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.