Here are today's numbers:

Sept. 5

Elkhart County

  • Positive cases — 5,8141, up 23
  • Deaths — 99, zero new
  • Unique individuals tested — 44,834, up 254
  • 7-day positivity rate — 5.6%
  • 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 11%

LaGrange County

  • Positive cases — 617, zero new
  • Deaths — 11, zero new
  • Unique individuals tested — 3,284, up 24
  • 7-day positivity rate — 7.9%.
  • 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 9.1%

Noble County

  • Positive cases — 835, up 1
  • Deaths — 31, zero new
  • Unique individuals tested — 8,099, up 61
  • 7-day positivity rate — 6.8%
  • 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 7.6%

Kosciusko County

  • Positive cases — 1,086, up 2
  • Deaths — 17, zero new
  • Unique individuals tested — 11,513, up 34
  • 7-day positivity rate — 6.2%
  • 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 9.7%

St. Joseph County

  • Positive cases — 5,432, up 43
  • Deaths — 95, zero new
  • Unique individuals tested — 64,553, up 674
  • 7-day positivity rate — 5%
  • 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 6%

Marshall County

  • Positive cases — 927, up 1
  • Deaths — 23, zero new
  • Unique individuals tested — 10,160, up 31
  • 7-day positivity rate — 2%
  • 7-day unique individual positivity rate — 7.2%

Statewide

  • Positive cases — 99,804, up 851
  • Deaths — 3,140, up 2
  • New unique individuals tested — 18,615
  • Positivity rate cumulative — 5.4%
  • Daily positivity rate — 12.4%
  • 7-day unique positivity rate — 7.4%
  • Unique positivity rate cumulative — 8.8%

Goshen Schools

Thursday, Aug. 27-Wednesday, Sept. 2
Numbers are for students who are on campus throughout the week and not in the online academy.

Positive — 1 staff; 4 students

Quarantine — 9 staff; 66 students

Concord

These numbers are updated each Friday.

Concord Community Schools' dashboard shows that there are currently 3 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The positive numbers at each school include:

  • Concord High School — 1
  • Concord Junior High — 1
  • Concord Intermediate — 0
  • Concord East Side — 1
  • Concord Ox Bow — 0
  • Concord West Side — 0
  • Concord South Side — 0
  • District departments — 0

 

Goshen College

Goshen College's dashboard updated Sept. 4:

Students — 15 quarantined

Staff — 3 quarantined

**Goshen College explains on its dashboard that isolation is the term used for separation from other people when someone is known to be infected or are sick with COVID-19.

Quarantine is the term used for separation from other people when someone is not ill or known to be infected, but might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

LONG-TERM HEALTH CARE FACILITIES

These are totals as listed on the ISDH website and are updated each Wednesday.

As of Aug. 26.

Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen

  • Residents positive — 39
  • Resident deaths — 10
  • Staff positive — 22

The Residence at Waterford Crossing, Goshen

  • Residents positive — fewer than 5
  • Resident deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — 5

Waterford Crossing, Goshen

  • Residents positive — fewer than 5
  • Resident deaths — fewer than 5
  • Staff positive — fewer than 5

Courtyard Healthcare, Goshen

  • Residents positive — 25
  • Resident deaths — 9
  • Staff positive — 27

GreenHouse Village of Goshen

  • Residents positive — 0
  • Resident deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — 0

Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa

  • Residents positive — 14
  • Resident deaths — fewer than 5
  • Staff positive — fewer than 5

Woodland Manor, Elkhart

  • Residents positive — fewer than 5
  • Resident deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — 0

Greenleaf Health Campus, Elkhart

  • Residents positive — 46
  • Resident deaths — 18
  • Staff positive — 31

HHC-ASC East Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation, Elkhart

  • Residents positive — fewer than 5
  • Resident deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — 5

Valley View Healthcare Center

  • Residents positive — 0
  • Resident deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — 5

Hubbard Hill Estates

  • Residents positive — 14
  • Resident deaths — fewer than 5
  • Staff positive — 16

HHC-ASC Elkhart Meadows

  • Residents positive — 8
  • Resident deaths — fewer than 5
  • Staff positive — 15

HHC-ASC Riverside Village

  • Residents positive — 43
  • Resident deaths — 11
  • Staff positive — fewer than 5

Elkhart Place

  • Residents positive — fewer than 5
  • Deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — 0

Golden Living Center

  • Residents positive — 0
  • Deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — fewer than 5

Hellenic Senior Living of Elkhart

  • Residents positive — fewer than 0
  • Deaths — 0
  • Staff positive — 0

Eastlake Terrace

  • Residents positive — fewer than 5
  • Deaths — fewer than 5
  • Staff positive — fewer than 5

According to the Indiana Department of Health, antigen cases and testing from the most recent 24-hour period will be included in the daily reports.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

