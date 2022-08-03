Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.