TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Oct. 20, the 293rd day of 2022. There are 72 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 20, 2011, Moammar Gadhafi, 69, Libya’s dictator for 42 years, was killed as revolutionary fighters overwhelmed his hometown of Sirte (SURT) and captured the last major bastion of resistance two months after his regime fell.
ON THIS DATE
In 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase.
In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee opened hearings into alleged Communist influence and infiltration in the U.S. motion picture industry.
In 1967, a jury in Meridian, Mississippi, convicted seven men of violating the civil rights of slain civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner; the seven received prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years.
In 1973, in the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre,” special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox was dismissed and Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned.
In 1976, 78 people were killed when the Norwegian tanker Frosta rammed the commuter ferry George Prince on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.
In 1977, three members of the rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, were killed along with three others in the crash of a chartered plane near McComb, Mississippi.
In 1979, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum was dedicated in Boston.
In 1990, three members of the rap group 2 Live Crew were acquitted by a jury in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., of violating obscenity laws with an adults-only concert in nearby Hollywood the previous June.
In 2001, officials announced that anthrax had been discovered in a House postal facility on Capitol Hill.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Japan’s Empress Michiko is 88. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 85. Former actor Rev. Mother Dolores Hart is 84. Actor William “Rusty” Russ is 72. Actor Melanie Mayron is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 69. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is 67. Movie director Danny Boyle is 66. Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is 65. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 64. Vice President Kamala Harris is 58. Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 58. Rock musician Doug Eldridge (Oleander) is 55. Journalist Sunny Hostin (TV: “The View”) is 54. Political commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin is 52. Actor Kenneth Choi is 51. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 51. Singer Dannii Minogue is 51. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 51. Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 46. Rock musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs) is 46. Actor Sam Witwer is 45. Actor John Krasinski is 43. Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 43. Actor Katie Featherston is 40. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 37.