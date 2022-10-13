TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2022. There are 79 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 13, 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
