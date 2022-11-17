TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2022. There are 44 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 17, 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
ON THIS DATE
In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.
In 1979, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the release of 13 Black and/or female American hostages being held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
In 1989, the Walt Disney animated feature “The Little Mermaid” opened in wide release.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 88. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 84. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 81. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 80. Actor Lauren Hutton is 79. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 78. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 78. Movie director Roland Joffe is 77. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 74. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 73. Actor Stephen Root is 71. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 65. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 64. Actor William Moses is 63. Entertainer RuPaul is 62. Actor Dylan Walsh is 59. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 58. Actor Sophie Marceau is 56. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 56. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 55. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 55. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actor David Ramsey is 51. Actor Leonard Roberts is 50. Actor Leslie Bibb is 49. Actor Brandon Call is 46. Country singer Aaron Lines is 45. Actor Rachel McAdams is 44. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 42. Former MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 39. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 34. Actor Raquel Castro is 28.