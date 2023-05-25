TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, May 25, the 145th day of 2023. There are 220 days left in the year.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a Black man, was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe; Floyd’s death, captured on video by a bystander, would lead to worldwide protests, some of which turned violent, and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYSActor Ann Robinson is 94. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 89. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 84. Country singer Jessi Colter is 80. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 80.Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 79. Actor Karen Valentine is 76. Actor Jacki Weaver is 76. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 75. Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 72. Playwright Eve Ensler is 70. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 68. Actor Connie Sellecca is 68. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 65. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 63. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 60. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 56. Actor Joseph Reitman is 55. Rock musician Glen Drover is 54. Actors Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) are 53. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 53. Actor Octavia Spencer is 53. Actor Justin Henry is 52. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 50. Actor Molly Sims is 50. Actor Erinn Hayes is 47. Actor Cillian Murphy is 47. Actor Ethan Suplee (soo-PLEE’) is 47. Rock musician Todd Whitener is 45. Actor Corbin Allred is 44. Actor-singer Lauren Frost is 38. Actor Ebonee Noel is 33. Musician Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 29.