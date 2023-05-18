TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, May 18, the 138th day of 2023. There are 227 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYSActor Priscilla Pointer is 99.Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 85. Actor Candice Azzara is 82. Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 81. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 77. Former Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is 75. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 75. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 74. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 73. Actor James Stephens is 72. Country singer George Strait is 71. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 63. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 63. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 62. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 57. Singer-actor Martika is 54. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 53. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 48. Country singer David Nail is 44. Actor Matt Long is 43. Actor Allen Leech is 42. Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 38. Actor Spencer Breslin is 31. Actor Violett Beane is 27. Actor Hala Finley is 14.