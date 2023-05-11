TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, May 11, the 131st day of 2023. There are 234 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 11, 2010, Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 82. Actor Pam Ferris is 75. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 73. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo is 71. Actor Frances Fisher is 71. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 71. Actor Boyd Gaines is 70. Actor and former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 64. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 59. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 55. Actor Nicky Katt is 53. Actor Coby Bell is 48. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 45. Actor Austin O’Brien is 42. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 41. Rapper Ace Hood is 35. Latin singer Prince Royce is 34. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (TV: “Bull”) is 30. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 29.