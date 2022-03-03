TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2022. There are 303 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 3, 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 81. Movie producer-director George Miller is 77. Actor Hattie Winston is 77. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 72. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69. Actor Robert Gossett is 68. Rock musician John Lilley is 68. Actor Miranda Richardson is 64. Radio personality Ira Glass is 63. Actor Mary Page Keller is 61. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 60. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 60. Actor Laura Harring is 58. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 58. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 56. Actor Julie Bowen is 52. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actor David Faustino is 48. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 45. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 45. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 41. Actor Jessica Biel is 40. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 38. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 36.
Pop singer Camila Cabello is 25. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: “The Mick”) is 19. Actor Reylynn Caster is 19.
