TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2023. There are 283 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 23, 1919, Benito Mussolini founded his Fascist political movement in Milan, Italy.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 86. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is 71. Singer Chaka Khan is 70. Actor Amanda Plummer is 66. Actor Catherine Keener is 64. Actor Hope Davis is 59. Actor Richard Grieco is 58. Actor Marin Hinkle is 57. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 55. Actor Kelly Perine is 54. Actor-singer Melissa Errico is 53. Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 53. Bandleader Reggie Watts (TV: “The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 51. Actor Randall Park is 49. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 47. Actor Keri Russell is 47. Actor Anastasia Griffith is 45. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 45. Actor Nicholle Tom is 45. Actor Brandon Dirden is 45. Country singer Brett Young is 42. Actor Nicolas Wright is 41. Actor Ben Rappaport is 37. NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 31.