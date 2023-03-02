TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, March 2, the 61st day of 2023. There are 304 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. Philadelphia won the game, 169-147.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 61. Blues singer-musician Alvin Youngblood Hart is 60. Actor Daniel Craig is 55. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 51. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 46. Actor Heather McComb is 46. Actor Rebel Wilson is 43. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 42. Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 41. Actor Robert Iler is 38. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel is 34. Country singer Luke Combs is 33. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 26.