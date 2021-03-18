Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain and wind. High 42F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.