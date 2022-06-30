TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, June 30, the 181st day of 2022. There are 184 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 30, 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expired, having failed to receive the required number of ratifications for its adoption, despite having its seven-year deadline extended by three years.
ON THIS DATE
In 1918, labor activist and socialist Eugene V. Debs was arrested in Cleveland, charged under the Espionage Act of 1917 for a speech he’d made two weeks earlier denouncing U.S. involvement in World War I. (Debs was sentenced to prison and disenfranchised for life.)
In 1921, President Warren G. Harding nominated former President William Howard Taft to be chief justice of the United States, succeeding the late Edward Douglass White.
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”
In 1958, the U.S. Senate passed the Alaska statehood bill by a vote of 64-20.
In 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers. A Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead of asphyxiation inside their capsule after it had returned to Earth.
In 1985, 39 American hostages from a hijacked TWA jetliner were freed in Beirut after being held 17 days.
In 1986, the Supreme Court, in Bowers v. Hardwick, ruled 5-4 that states could outlaw homosexual acts between consenting adults (however, the nation’s highest court effectively reversed this decision in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas).
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lea Massari is 89. Actor Nancy Dussault is 86. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 83. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 78. Actor Leonard Whiting is 72. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 71. Actor David Garrison is 70. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 66. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 63. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 60. Actor Rupert Graves is 59. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 56. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 56. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 53. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 53. Actor Brian Bloom is 52. Actor Monica Potter is 51. Actor Molly Parker is 50. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 43. Actor Tom Burke is 41. Actor Lizzy Caplan is 40. Actor Susannah Flood is 40. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 39. Country singer Cole Swindell is 39. R&B singer Fantasia is 38. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 37. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 34.