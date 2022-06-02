With the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and in Buffalo, New York, by 18-year-olds, President Joe Biden renewed calls for stronger gun laws and questioned whether people as young as 18 should be allowed to purchase firearms. Former President Donald Trump had also suggested raising the minimum age following a school shooting in Florida. According to thehill.com, under federal law an 18-year-old can buy long guns, including rifles and shotguns from a license dealer. The age is 21 for a handgun. However, when dealing with a private, unlicensed seller, handguns can be purchased at 18 and long guns do not have a minimum age. Do you think the federal minimum age limit to purchase all firearms should be increased to 21 in all manner of purchases?

