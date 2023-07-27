TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, July 27, the 208th day of 2023. There are 157 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 27, 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting
TOday’s birthdays
TV producer Norman Lear is 101. Actor John Pleshette is 81. Actor-director Betty Thomas is 76. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 75. Singer Maureen McGovern is 74. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 72. Actor Roxanne Hart is 69. Comedian-actor-writer Carol Leifer is 67. Comedian Bill Engvall is 66. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 61. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 56. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 56. Actor Julian McMahon is 55. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 53. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 51. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 50. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 49. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 48. Actor Seamus Dever is 47. Actor Martha Madison is 46. Actor Jonathan Rhys (rees) Meyers is 46. Actor/comedian Heidi Gardner is 40. Actor Blair Redford is 40. Actor Taylor Schilling is 39. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 39. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 33. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 30. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind is 16.