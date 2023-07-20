TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, July 20, the 201st day of 2023. There are 164 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Carlos Santana is 76. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 71. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 67. Actor Donna Dixon is 66. Rock musician Mick MacNeil (Simple Minds) is 65. Country singer Radney Foster is 64. Actor Frank Whaley is 60. Actor Dean Winters is 59. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 57. Actor Reed Diamond is 56. Actor Josh Holloway is 54. Singer Vitamin C is 54. Actor Sandra Oh is 52. Actor Omar Epps is 50. Actor Simon Rex is 49. Actor Judy Greer is 48. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 45. Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 45. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 43. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 43. Actor Percy Daggs III is 41. Actor John Francis Daley is 38. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 35. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 35.