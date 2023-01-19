TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2023. There are 346 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1953, CBS-TV aired the widely watched episode of “I Love Lucy” in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Lucille Ball, gave birth to Little Ricky. (By coincidence, Ball gave birth the same day to her son, Desi Arnaz Jr.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
Country singer Dolly Parton is 77. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 76. TV chef Paula Deen is 76. Rock singer Martha Davis is 72. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 71. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 70. Actor Katey Sagal is 69. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 68. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 68. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 65. Actor Paul McCrane is 62. Actor William Ragsdale is 62. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 61. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 57. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 55. Singer Trey Lorenz is 54. Actor Shawn Wayans is 52. Rock singer-musician John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) is 52. Actor Drea (DRAY-uh’) de Matteo is 51. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 49. Actor Drew Powell is 47. Actor Marsha Thomason is 47. Actor Bitsie Tulloch is 42. Actor Jodie Sweetin is 41. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is 41. Movie director Damien Chazelle is 38. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson is 33. Actor Briana Henry is 31. Actor Logan Lerman is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 31. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 27. Actor Lidya Jewett is 16.