Elkhart County is shutting down its last recycling site by the end of March because of public misuse. During the Jan. 23 Goshen City Council meeting, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman mentioned the city will be opening a recycling site before the last county site shuts down. This city site will be monitored by cameras and fines issued for misuse. There will also be public education on what to leave at the site. Do you think free, open recycling sites are necessary in Elkhart County/Goshen?

