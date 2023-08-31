TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2023. There are 122 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 31, 2010, President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: “It is time to turn the page.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYSActor Jack Thompson is 83.Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 78. Singer Van Morrison is 78. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 75. Actor Richard Gere is 74. Actor Stephen Henderson is 74. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 68. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 66. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 66. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 64. R&B musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 60. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 58. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 54. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 53. Actor Zack Ward is 53. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 52. Actor Chris Tucker is 51. Actor Sara Ramirez is 48. R&B singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 46.