TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2023. There are 150 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, leaving 22 people dead; prosecutors said Patrick Crusius targeted Mexicans in hopes of scaring Latinos into leaving the U.S., and that he had outlined the plot in a screed published online shortly before the attack.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Martin Sheen is 83. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 83. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 82. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 82. Movie director John Landis is 73. Actor JoMarie Payton is 73. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 72. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 72. Actor Philip Casnoff is 69. Actor John C. McGinley is 64. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 62. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 60. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 53. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 52. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 51. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 46. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 44. Actor Mamie Gummer is 40. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 39. Actor Jon Foster is 39. Actor Georgina Haig is 38. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 38. Rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is 35.