Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.