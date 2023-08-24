TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2023. There are 129 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 24, A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Anne Archer is 76. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 74. Actor Kevin Dunn is 68. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 68. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 66. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 63. Actor Jared Harris is 62. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 61. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 61. Rock singer John Bush is 60. Actor Marlee Matlin is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 58. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 53. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 51. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 50. Actor James D’Arcy is 50. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 50. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 47. Actor Beth Riesgraf is 45.
Actor Chad Michael Murray is 42. Singer Mika is 40. Actor Blake Berris is 39. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 35.