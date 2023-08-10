TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2023. There are 143 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 10, 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Imperial Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged. (The Allies responded the next day, saying they would determine the Emperor’s future status.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 76. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 74. Singer Patti Austin is 73. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 71. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 69. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 64. Actor Antonio Banderas is 63. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 62. Singer Julia Fordham is 61. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 60. Actor Chris Caldovino is 60. Singer Neneh Cherry is 59. Singer Aaron Hall is 59. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 56. Actor Sean Blakemore is 56. R&B singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 55. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 52. Actor Angie Harmon is 51. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 50. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 49. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 44. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 44. Actor Aaron Staton is 43. Actor Ryan Eggold is 39. Actor Charley Koontz is 36. Actor Lucas Till is 33. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 26. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 12.