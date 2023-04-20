TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, April 20, the 110th day of 2023. There are 255 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 20, 2010, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, leased by BP, killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing an estimated 200 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. (The well was finally capped nearly three months later.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYSFormer Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 87.Actor George Takei is 86. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 82. Actor Jessica Lange is 74. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV: “The Flash”) is 34.