TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2023. There are 115 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gloria Gaynor is 80. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 77. Actor Susan Blakely is 75. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 75. Actor Julie Kavner is 73. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 72. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 70. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 69. Actor Michael Emerson is 69. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 67. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 67. Singer Margot Chapman is 66. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 66. Actor W. Earl Brown is 60. Actor Toby Jones is 57. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 54. Actor Diane Farr is 54. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen is 53. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 53. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 53. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 50. Actor Oliver Hudson is 47. Actor Devon Sawa is 45. Actor JD Pardo is 44. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (TV: “Code Black”) is 39. Actor Alyssa Diaz (TV: “Ray Donovan”; “Zoo”) is 38. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 37. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 36. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 17.