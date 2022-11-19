Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 13F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.