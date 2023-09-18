TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2023. There are 104 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Singer Frankie Avalon is 83. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 73. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is 69. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 59. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 52. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 52. Actor James Marsden is 50. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 48. Actor Alison Lohman is 44. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 39.