TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2023. There are 111 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
