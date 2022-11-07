TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2022. There are 54 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 7, 2013, shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time; by the closing bell, the social network was valued at $31 billion. (The company would go private again in October 2022 after Elon Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.
In 1940, Washington state’s original Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed “Galloping Gertie,” collapsed into Puget Sound during a windstorm just four months after opening to traffic.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was reelected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz of Minnesota is 92. Actor Barry Newman is 84. Actor Dakin Matthews is 82. Singer Johnny Rivers is 80. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 80. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 79. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 70. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 67. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 62. Actor Julie Pinson is 55. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 54. Actor Michelle Clunie is 53. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 52. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 50. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 50. Actor Yunjin Kim is 49. Actor Adam DeVine is 39. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 39. Actor Lucas Neff is 37. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 34. Rock singer Lorde is 26.