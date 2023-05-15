TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, May 15, the 135th day of 2023. There are 230 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 75. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 75. Actor Nicholas Hammond (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 70. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 42.